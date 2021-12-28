Bring Home the Bounty: Invicta Baby Yoda Limited Edition Watch on Sale at ShopHQ

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Bring Home the Bounty! From toys and collectibles to books, apparel and more, this new campaign is sure to be a hit with Sith and Jedi alike!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars fans looking for a new jewelry addition to their personal collection will love the limited edition Baby Yoda watch from Invicta.
- This beautiful watch features a moderate sized bracelet band that is designed in the style of women’s jewelry. Fans can choose from three colors:
- Silvertone
- Goldtone
- Two-Tone
- Each style of watch is valued at $319 but they are currently listed for $89.63 (plus $9.99 shipping and handling).
- All designs are available now on the ShopHQ website. A link to the watch can be found below.
Invicta Star Wars Women's Baby Yoda Limited Edition Quartz Crystal Accented Bracelet Watch
- Edition size of 1977 to commemorate the theatrical release of the first Star Wars movie
- Movement Type: TMI PC21AF Quartz
- Band Type: Bracelet
- Band Material: Stainless Steel
- Band Length: 7.50in.
- Band Width: 22mm.
- Band Clasp: Foldover
- Water Resistant: 10atm – 100m – 330 ft
