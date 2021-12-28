Bring Home the Bounty: Invicta Baby Yoda Limited Edition Watch on Sale at ShopHQ

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Bring Home the Bounty! From toys and collectibles to books, apparel and more, this new campaign is sure to be a hit with Sith and Jedi alike!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Star Wars fans looking for a new jewelry addition to their personal collection will love the limited edition Baby Yoda watch

This beautiful watch features a moderate sized bracelet band that is designed in the style of women’s jewelry. Fans can choose from three colors: Silvertone Goldtone Two-Tone



Each style of watch is valued at $319 but they are currently listed for $89.63 (plus $9.99 shipping and handling).

All designs are available now on the ShopHQ website

Invicta Star Wars Women's Baby Yoda Limited Edition Quartz Crystal Accented Bracelet Watch

Edition size of 1977 to commemorate the theatrical release of the first Star Wars movie

Movement Type: TMI PC21AF Quartz

Band Type: Bracelet

Band Material: Stainless Steel

Band Length: 7.50in.

Band Width: 22mm.

Band Clasp: Foldover

Water Resistant: 10atm – 100m – 330 ft

More Bring Home the Bounty:

Did you miss a week? Not to worry! You can check out our main Bring Home the Bounty Round Up or search by week: