Walt Disney World to Live Stream Fantasy in the Sky Fireworks for New Year’s Eve

It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2019 and ring in 2020. Walt Disney World has all kinds of exciting ways to celebrate the new year, but even if you can’t make it out to the resort you can still enjoy some of the fun. The Disney Parks Blog will live stream the "Fantasy in the Sky Fireworks" from Magic Kingdom on New Year’s Eve.

What’s Happening:

If you are at home and can’t join in on the New Years Eve festivities at Walt Disney World this year, but don’t let that stand in the way of you ringing in the new year with some Disney magic! Disney is bringing their festive countdown fireworks straight to everyone with a LIVE broadcast of the New Year’s Eve “Fantasy in the Sky” fireworks on Friday, December 31st at 11:48 p.m., ET.

Their live stream of the spectacular “Fantasy in the Sky” at Magic Kingdom Park will feature a variety of breathtaking views of the festive fireworks. See the sky sparkle above Cinderella Castle to music from favorite Disney films and other fun tunes from popular attractions.

Disney has noted how they’ve continued to carefully manage theme park attendance through the Disney Park Pass Reservation system, and that practice continues for the New Year’s Eve holiday. Since so many cannot be here for the display, we hope people worldwide will join us virtually to count down to the start of 2022 with a delightful dose of Disney magic for the entire family. Be sure to check the front of the Disney Parks Blog for the live stream.

More Disney Parks News:

Disney shared a sneak peek at some of the merchandise offerings

Bob Iger tweeted that he recently spent 3 days in Walt Disney World and was reminded again of how proud he is of Disney Cast Members

The Explorers Club restaurant at Hong Kong Disneyland has received an exciting new makeover