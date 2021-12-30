New runDisney Merchandise Offerings Are On The Way to Walt Disney World For The 2022 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

Today, December 30, 2021, Disney shared a sneak peek at some of the merchandise offerings coming to the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo beginning next Wednesday for the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, taking place January 5th – 9th, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Taking inspiration from the shimmery EARidescence of The World’s Most Magical Celebration, this year’s event weekend merchandise captures the magic of the events running right in the heart of the celebration.
- Whether you’re taking on 3.1 or 48.6 miles, runners participating in the weekend’s events will find a variety of logo performance apparel and “I Did It!” finisher products, all in various shirt and jacket styles.
- Other race weekend items include the debut of a new runDisney Spirit Jersey featuring the classic Disney characters running in their anniversary-themed outfits as well as drinkware, car magnets and an ornament.
- Be on the lookout for these commemorative items and more during the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend participants and guests are invited to attend during the following dates and times:
- Wednesday, January 5, 2022: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Thursday, January 6, 2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday, January 7, 2022: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, January 8, 2022: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.