Disney Looks Back On The Historic Walt Disney World Marathon That Took Place Over This Past Weekend

Every mile was truly magic this past weekend during the runDisney 2022 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend!
What’s Happening:
- The premier endurance race weekend featured four events, including the Walt Disney World Half Marathon which celebrated its 25th anniversary, and two multi-race challenges putting runners to the test.
- It was a historic runDisney weekend with one finisher, Brittany Charboneau of the Dopey Challenge running into the record books by coming in first in all four races. The Dopey Challenge is the ultimate challenge, having runners complete 48.6 miles in four consecutive days through a 5K, 10K, Half, and Full Marathon.
- 2022 is off to a running start as the second runDisney race event of the season comes to a close. It’s not too late to join in the runDisney race weekend fun with two more upcoming events, the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend presented by CORKCICLE (February 24th-27th, 2022) and the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend (March 31th-April 3rd, 2022). Both weekends have limited availability remaining so head to runDisney.com to register today.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney has introduced the new Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, allowing Florida residents the opportunity to purchase discounted tickets to the Walt Disney World theme parks.
- As Walt Disney World celebrates its golden anniversary, Funko is getting in on the fun with a series of plush themed to each of WDW’s four parks and Space Mountain.
- Originally announced in 2019, the first Drury Hotels property in the Disney Springs area, the fourth Drury hotel in the state of Florida, is nearly complete with reservations now open for October of this year and beyond.