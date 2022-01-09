Brittany Charboneau Becomes First to Win All 4 Dopey Challenge runDisney Races at the Walt Disney World Marathon

Brittany Charboneau of Denver, Colorado just become the first person in the 29-year history of runDisney’s Dopey Challenge to come in first in all four races.

The Dopey Challenge requires participants to participate in the 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon (48.6 miles total) on consecutive days.

Denver, Colorado resident Brittany Charboneau’s costume was inspired by Cruella, posting her running outfit on her Instagram account

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYg6rTpr8E5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Brittany Charboneau was dressed as Elsa for the 5K, Bing Bong for the 10K, and Joy for the half marathon.

Upcoming runDisney events include the Princess Half Marathon Weekend (Feb. 24-27, 2022) and Springtime Surprise Weekend (March 31-April 3).