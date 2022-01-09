Brittany Charboneau Becomes First to Win All 4 Dopey Challenge runDisney Races at the Walt Disney World Marathon

Brittany Charboneau of Denver, Colorado just become the first person in the 29-year history of runDisney’s Dopey Challenge to come in first in all four races.
- During the Walt Disney World Marathon this weekend, one runner became the first person in the history of runDisney events to win every single race of the Dopey Challenge.
- The Dopey Challenge requires participants to participate in the 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon (48.6 miles total) on consecutive days.
- Denver, Colorado resident Brittany Charboneau’s costume was inspired by Cruella, posting her running outfit on her Instagram account as she celebrated her victory.
- Brittany Charboneau was dressed as Elsa for the 5K, Bing Bong for the 10K, and Joy for the half marathon.
- Upcoming runDisney events include the Princess Half Marathon Weekend (Feb. 24-27, 2022) and Springtime Surprise Weekend (March 31-April 3).