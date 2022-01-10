Walt Disney World Introduces New Disney Weekday Magic Ticket Offer for Florida Residents

Disney has introduced the new Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, allowing Florida residents the opportunity to purchase discounted tickets to the Walt Disney World theme parks.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, January 11th, Florida residents will be able to purchase a 2-day Walt Disney World ticket for $149 (plus tax), valid Monday through Friday until April 7th, 2022.
- 3-day tickets are also available for $179 (plus tax) or you can add a fourth day for just an extra $20, at $199 (plus tax).
- These tickets are subject to the minimal blockout dates of March 14th-18th, 2022.
- The Disney Weekday Magic Tickets are not park hoppers, so you can only access one theme park per day.
- Proof of Florida residency is required to purchase.
- Florida residents can also take advantage of other special offerings, including savings on select Disney Resort hotel stays and the first-ever Walt Disney World Resort specialty license plate supporting Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida.
- More information on this special Florida resident ticket deal is available on the official Walt Disney World website.
