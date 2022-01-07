Celebrate 50 Years of Magic with Funko’s Adorable Walt Disney World Park Icon Plush

As Walt Disney World celebrates its golden anniversary (that 50 years in case you didn’t know), Funko is getting in on the fun with a series of plush themed to each of WDW’s four parks and Space Mountain. Best of all pre-orders on these adorable characters are available now from Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Everyone has joined in the Most Magical Celebration on Earth, even Funko and this time they’re contributing the festivities with five cute plushes to represent Disney’s parks.

Among the fun new collectibles are: Cinderella Castle Spaceship Earth Hollywood Tower Hotel Tree of Life Space Mountain

Fans who want to collect the entire set can purchase a display case that includes a total of 6 anniversary plush.

These Disney-themed must-haves are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Funko Disney Plush

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Magic Kingdom Castle 7-Inch Plush – $10.99

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Spaceship Earth 7-Inch Plush – $10.99

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Hollywood Tower Hotel 7-Inch Plush – $10.99

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Tree of Life 7-Inch Plush – $10.99

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Space Mountain 7-Inch Plush – $10.99

Walt Disney World WDW 50th Anniversary 7-Inch Plush Display Case of 6 – $64.99

1x Hollywood Tower Hotel 7-Inch Plush

2x Magic Kingdom Castle 7-Inch Plush

1x Space Mountain 7-Inch Plush

1x Spaceship Earth 7-Inch Plush

1x Tree of Life 7-Inch Plush

