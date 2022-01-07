Celebrate 50 Years of Magic with Funko’s Adorable Walt Disney World Park Icon Plush

by | Jan 7, 2022 9:33 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

As Walt Disney World celebrates its golden anniversary (that 50 years in case you didn’t know), Funko is getting in on the fun with a series of plush themed to each of WDW’s four parks and Space Mountain. Best of all pre-orders on these adorable characters are available now from Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Everyone has joined in the Most Magical Celebration on Earth, even Funko and this time they’re contributing the festivities with five cute plushes to represent Disney’s parks.
  • Among the fun new collectibles are:
    • Cinderella Castle
    • Spaceship Earth
    • Hollywood Tower Hotel
    • Tree of Life
    • Space Mountain
  • Fans who want to collect the entire set can purchase a display case that includes a total of 6 anniversary plush.
  • These Disney-themed must-haves are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and will ship to fans in Summer 2022. Links to individual items can be found below.

Funko Disney Plush

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Magic Kingdom Castle 7-Inch Plush – $10.99

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Spaceship Earth 7-Inch Plush – $10.99

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Hollywood Tower Hotel 7-Inch Plush – $10.99

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Tree of Life 7-Inch Plush – $10.99

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Space Mountain 7-Inch Plush – $10.99

Walt Disney World WDW 50th Anniversary 7-Inch Plush Display Case of 6 – $64.99

  • 1x Hollywood Tower Hotel 7-Inch Plush
  • 2x Magic Kingdom Castle 7-Inch Plush
  • 1x Space Mountain 7-Inch Plush
  • 1x Spaceship Earth 7-Inch Plush
  • 1x Tree of Life 7-Inch Plush

ICYMI: 

  • Looking for more fabulous Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary collectibles? Funko just opened pre-orders on the insanely cute second wave of Pop! figures that include classic characters on the People Mover and more.
  • If Funko’s aren’t your thing, shopDisney recently released a new series of blind pack figures designed after the Fab 50 statues installed across Walt Disney World’s parks.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed