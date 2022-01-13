Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Spirit Jersey Now Available in Select Stores at the Resort

Disneyland Paris is gearing up for the 30th anniversary of the resort on March 6th. To help get you into the 30th anniversary spirit a little early, they’ve released a brand new exclusive Spirit Jersey!

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris' 30th Anniversary is just around the corner, and the first piece of merchandise released for the celebration is this exclusive Spirit Jersey! Available today in select Disneyland Paris stores.

You can find the pre-anniversary Spirit Jersey at: New Century Notions Flora's Unique Boutique in Disneyland Paris Park Walt Disney Studios Store in Walt Disney Studios Park World of Disney in Disney Village

While the Spirit Jersey is the first of the merchandise for the pre-anniversary collection so far, there will also be a handful of other merchandise items

