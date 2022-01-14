“Hercules” Returning to the El Capitan Theatre for a Limited Time

Hercules is returning once again to The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California for a limited time from February 4-6th!

What’s Happening:

Tickets are now on sale for the limited showings of Hercules at The El Capitan Theatre.

at The El Capitan Theatre. Showtimes are 10 AM, 1 PM, 4 PM and 7 PM on Friday February 4th and 1 PM, 4 PM and 7 PM on Saturday February 5th and Sunday February 6th.

Tickets for every showing of Hercules at the El Capitan are $12 per person, or a ticket bundle is also available for $48 and includes 4 movie tickets and 4 64oz popcorn tubs.

Please note Los Angeles City’s “SafePassLA” Ordinance now requires that all guests eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine must provide proof of confirmation that they are fully vaccinated in order to visit The El Capitan Theatre, along with a health screening checklist and a face covering.

