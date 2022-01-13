Baby White Rhino Joins the Kilimanjaro Safari Savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

New baby animal alert! Mylo, a four-month old white rhino, has joined the Kilimanjaro Safari savanna at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Last month, we learned of the birth of a baby white rhino at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Today, we not only learned that the baby has been named Mylo, but also that guests can now see him on the savanna while riding the Kilimanjaro Safari attraction.
- In the image below, Mylo (back right) meets his 1-year-old half-brother Ranger (back left) on the savanna.
- The birth of this rhino is significant because rhinos in the wild are hunted for their horns, and their populations continue to dwindle.
- The Disney Conservation Fund also continues to protect white and black rhinos in the wild by supporting projects focused on habitat monitoring and restoration.
- The baby rhino is the second rhino to debut on the Harambe Wildlife Reserve in the past 11 months.
- Guests can also currently see Ranger, who was the first of the three baby rhinos, while experiencing Kilimanjaro Safaris.
- Some of the other births last year at Disney’s Animal Kingdom include:
- Humphrey the Masai giraffe
- Greta the hippo
- Ada the western lowland gorilla