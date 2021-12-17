Baby White Rhino Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The staff at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World is celebrating the recent birth of a baby white rhino, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Lola, a white rhino that calls Disney’s Animal Kingdom home, gave birth to a female calf in early November.

The Disney Parks Blog reports that both mother and baby are healthy and living backstage at the park.

The birth of this baby marked the third white rhino born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the past 13 months and the 13th white rhino born at Walt Disney World Resort.

It’s a girl! 🦏 Say hello to the newest white rhino calf born last month at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park! https://t.co/lIERulIVHW pic.twitter.com/BOyMqyz9fY — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 17, 2021

This is significant because rhinos in the wild are hunted for their horns, and their populations continue to dwindle.

The Disney Conservation Fund also continues to protect white and black rhinos in the wild by supporting projects focused on habitat monitoring and restoration.

Lola and her new baby will continue to spend then ext several months backstage before joining the rest of the herd on the park’s Harambe Wildlife Reserve.

Meanwhile, guests can currently see the first of the three baby rhinos, Ranger, while experiencing Kilimanjaro Safaris.

Some of the other births this year at Disney’s Animal Kingdom include: Humphrey the Masai giraffe Greta the hippo Ada the western lowland gorilla

