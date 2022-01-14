Photos: EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Kicks Off 2022 Run

Today is the first day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, and Jeremiah was on the scene to check out all the going-ons.
The logo and art design for the Festival this year is excellent.
Here’s this year’s Festival Passport.
Fantastic Spaceship Earth artwork on the paint tube!
While thousands of guests were waiting in line for the Figment popcorn bucket, you could practically walk right up and purchase this fabulous Figment spork at Deco Delights near Port of Entry, for $2.50.
The Expression Section is back, as guests paint a Vincent Van Gogh-style by numbers.
When this mural is completed, new ones will be revealed until the end of the Festival.
More from the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts:
- In celebration of 50 years of Walt Disney World, Disney Imagineers have showcased mesmerizing illustrations, each inspired by some of their most magical memories. The exhibit is titled “Drawing on Inspiration: Celebrating 50 Years of Magic,” and can be found on a set of construction walls in the center of the park.
- Clearly the most anticipated debut today was the release of the coveted Figment popcorn bucket. Fans of the little purple dragon descended upon EPCOT in droves this morning to try and get their own popcorn bucket, with 6-7 hour lines quoted just to do so.
- We have some photos of “Chalk Full of Characters,” where guests are encouraged to find charming chalk drawings of Disney characters through the pavilions, some more obvious than others, as they explore World Showcase.
- Check out our full report on the merchandise available for the Festival of the Arts.