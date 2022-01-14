Photos: EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Kicks Off 2022 Run

Today is the first day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, and Jeremiah was on the scene to check out all the going-ons.

The logo and art design for the Festival this year is excellent.

Here’s this year’s Festival Passport.

Fantastic Spaceship Earth artwork on the paint tube!

While thousands of guests were waiting in line for the Figment popcorn bucket, you could practically walk right up and purchase this fabulous Figment spork at Deco Delights near Port of Entry, for $2.50.

The Expression Section is back, as guests paint a Vincent Van Gogh-style by numbers.

When this mural is completed, new ones will be revealed until the end of the Festival.

