Disney Junior Releases New Trailer for “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery”

A new trailer for Disney Junior’s latest show, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, has been released giving a preview of Alice and friends baking up magic in Wonderland!

About Alice’s Wonderland Bakery:

Inspired by the 1951 animated classic, Alice in Wonderland Alice’s Wonderland Bakery , set to debut on February 9th, 2022.

, set to debut on February 9th, 2022. An initial batch of episodes will also premiere the same day on on-demand platforms and streaming on Disney+

When young Alice inherits her great grandmother’s enchanted cookbook, she finds herself in charge of the Wonderland Bakery and discovers the magic of food and its ability to bring people together.

Featuring reimagined versions of familiar iconic characters and introducing memorable new ones, the series stars newcomer Libby Rue as the voice of Alice and a slew of celebrity guest stars.

