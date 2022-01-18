Disney Junior Releases New Trailer for “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery”

A new trailer for Disney Junior’s latest show, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, has been released giving a preview of Alice and friends baking up magic in Wonderland!
About Alice’s Wonderland Bakery:
- Inspired by the 1951 animated classic, Alice in Wonderland, Disney Junior is set to take a new spin in the world of Wonderland with the new Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, set to debut on February 9th, 2022.
- An initial batch of episodes will also premiere the same day on on-demand platforms and streaming on Disney+. The series centers on Alice, the great-granddaughter of the original heroine and a budding young baker at the enchanted Wonderland Bakery, where her magical treats help bring a new generation of friends and families together.
- When young Alice inherits her great grandmother’s enchanted cookbook, she finds herself in charge of the Wonderland Bakery and discovers the magic of food and its ability to bring people together.
- Featuring reimagined versions of familiar iconic characters and introducing memorable new ones, the series stars newcomer Libby Rue as the voice of Alice and a slew of celebrity guest stars.
More Disney Junior News:
- Season 5 of Disney Junior’s hit animated series Puppy Dog Pals began on Friday, January 14th.
- Inspired by the 1951 animated classic, Alice in Wonderland, Disney Junior is set to take a new spin in the world of Wonderland with the new Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, set to debut on February 9th, 2022.
- Disney Junior recently introduced a new, younger audience to Spider-Man with their new animated series Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Now, fans of the series can bring it home with a brand new DVD.