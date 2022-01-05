Disney Junior’s ‘Alice’s Wonderland Bakery,’ Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+

Inspired by the 1951 animated classic, Alice in Wonderland, Disney Junior is set to take a new spin in the world of Wonderland with the new Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, set to debut on February 9th, 2022.

What’s Happening:

Disney Junior’s Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, a fantastical animated series for preschoolers and their families inspired by the world of Alice in Wonderland , premieres February 9th, 2022, with a simulcast on Disney Channel

Featuring reimagined versions of familiar iconic characters and introducing memorable new ones, the series stars newcomer Libby Rue as the voice of Alice and a slew of celebrity guest stars.

Each episode of Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, composed of two 11-minute stories, centers on Alice’s magical recipe adventures with her best pals, who join her in the bakery to whip up whimsical cakes and treats for friends and neighbors with enchanted kitchen tools and ingredients to help them. The series celebrates the culture and creativity of food, highlights self-expression, and imparts age-appropriate social and emotional lessons about friendship, collaboration, and the importance of community.

A digital soundtrack featuring songs from the series will be released by Walt Disney Records in February.