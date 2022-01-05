Disney Junior’s ‘Alice’s Wonderland Bakery,’ Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+

by | Jan 5, 2022 11:37 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Inspired by the 1951 animated classic, Alice in Wonderland, Disney Junior is set to take a new spin in the world of Wonderland with the new Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, set to debut on February 9th, 2022.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Junior’s Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, a fantastical animated series for preschoolers and their families inspired by the world of Alice in Wonderland, premieres February 9th, 2022, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (10:30 a.m. EST/PST).
  • An initial batch of episodes will also premiere the same day on on-demand platforms and streaming on Disney+. A vibrant new take on the classic 1951 film, the series centers on Alice, the great-granddaughter of the original heroine and a budding young baker at the enchanted Wonderland Bakery, where her magical treats help bring a new generation of friends and families together.
  • Featuring reimagined versions of familiar iconic characters and introducing memorable new ones, the series stars newcomer Libby Rue as the voice of Alice and a slew of celebrity guest stars.

  • Each episode of Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, composed of two 11-minute stories, centers on Alice’s magical recipe adventures with her best pals, who join her in the bakery to whip up whimsical cakes and treats for friends and neighbors with enchanted kitchen tools and ingredients to help them. The series celebrates the culture and creativity of food, highlights self-expression, and imparts age-appropriate social and emotional lessons about friendship, collaboration, and the importance of community.
  • In addition to Rue, the lead voice cast includes Abigail Estrella (How the Grinch Stole Christmas!) as Princess Rosa, the Princess of Hearts and Alice’s most artistic friend; CJ Uy (The Ball Method) as Hattie, a “mad-hatter” boy and Alice’s silliest friend; Jack Stanton (Outmatched) as Fergie the White Rabbit, Alice’s best friend and biggest fan; Secunda Wood (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous) as Cookie, the magical cookbook that once belonged to Alice’s great grandmother; and Audrey Wasilewski (Mad Men) as Dinah, Alice’s pet cat who is always at her side. Max Mittelman (Spider-Man) recurs as Cheshire Cat, Alice’s mysterious and playful friend and one of the most iconic Wonderland characters.
  • Notable recurring and series guest stars include Craig Ferguson (The Late, Late Show with Craig Ferguson) as Doorknob; Eden Espinosa (Disney’s Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure) as Rosa’s mother, The Queen of Hearts; GRAMMY-Award winner Jon Secada (Just Another Day) as Rosa’s grandfather, The King of Hearts; Vanessa Bayer and Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) as twins Tweedle Do and Tweedle Don’t; Donald Faison (Scrubs) as Harry the March Hare; Rich Sommer (Mad Men) as Captain Dodo; Yvette Nicole Brown (Disney’s The Chicken Squad) as Mama Rabbit; Ana Gasteyer (Saturday Night Live) as Kiki; Lamorne Morris (New Girl) as Dandy; Matthew Moy (2 Broke Girls) as David of Spades; and Lesley Nicol (Downton Abby) as Iris. The series also features Broadway stars Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!) as Daisy, Melissa van der Schyff (Bonnie and Clyde) as Jojo, James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) as Oliver, Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton) as Mother Rose, Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Thistle, and George Salazar (Be More Chill) as Dad Hatter.
  • Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing will debut a product line by Just Play inspired by the series featuring dolls, role-play products, figures, and more in Fall 2022.
  • A digital soundtrack featuring songs from the series will be released by Walt Disney Records in February.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed