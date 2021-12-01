Disney Junior’s “Spidey and His Amazing Friends” Now Available on DVD

Disney Junior recently introduced a new, younger audience to Spider-Man with their new animated series Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Now, fans fo the series can bring it home with a brand new DVD.
- The new Spidey and His Amazing Friends DVD includes 12 episodes and 11 action-packed bonus shorts!
- The shorts include:
- Web-Ster
- S.O.S. Kitty!
- Spidey Mystery
- A Helping Hulk
- Spidey Surprise
- Rock-A-Bye Rhino
- Stop Doc Ock
- The Spidey Team
- Monkeying Around
- Power Practive
- Road Raging Rhino
- You can order the new Spidey and His Amazing Friends DVD now for just $9.99.
About Spidey and His Amazing Friends:
- “The series follows Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales and their adventures as the young heroes team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.”
- Check out Alex’s review of Spidey and His Amazing Friends here.
Cast:
- Benjamin Valic as Peter Parker
- Lily Sanfelippo as Gwen Stacy
- Jakari Fraser as Miles Morales
- Dee Bradley Baker as TRACE-E
- JP Karliak as Green Goblin
- Melanie Minichino as Aunt May
- Justin Shenkarow as Rhino
- Kelly Ohanian as Doc Ock
- Sandra Saad as Ms. Marvel
- Tru Valentino as Black Panther
Creative Team:
- Executive Producer – Harrison Wilcox
- Supervising Producer – Steve Grover
- Supervising Director – Chris Moreno