Disney Junior’s “Spidey and His Amazing Friends” Now Available on DVD

Disney Junior recently introduced a new, younger audience to Spider-Man with their new animated series Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Now, fans fo the series can bring it home with a brand new DVD.

The new Spidey and His Amazing Friends DVD includes 12 episodes and 11 action-packed bonus shorts!

DVD includes 12 episodes and 11 action-packed bonus shorts! The shorts include: Web-Ster S.O.S. Kitty! Spidey Mystery A Helping Hulk Spidey Surprise Rock-A-Bye Rhino Stop Doc Ock The Spidey Team Monkeying Around Power Practive Road Raging Rhino

About Spidey and His Amazing Friends:

“The series follows Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales and their adventures as the young heroes team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel

Cast:

Benjamin Valic as Peter Parker

Lily Sanfelippo as Gwen Stacy

Jakari Fraser as Miles Morales

Dee Bradley Baker as TRACE-E

JP Karliak as Green Goblin

Melanie Minichino as Aunt May

Justin Shenkarow as Rhino

Kelly Ohanian as Doc Ock

Sandra Saad as Ms. Marvel

Tru Valentino as Black Panther

