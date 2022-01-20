Marvel Legends Series Iron Spider Figure Revealed by Hasbro Pulse with Stunning Photos

Hasbro Pulse has revealed a brand new Marvel Legends series Iron Spider figure in a set of amazing and spectacular photos.
- Hasbro Pulse announced a new Marvel Legends series Iron Spider figure on their Twitter account today.
🔥🔥🔥 photography from @damazingtoys helping us reveal the NEW #MarvelLegendsSeries #IronSpider figure! Keep your 👀 out for this AMAZING Marvel Legends figure, coming to #HasbroPulse! Look out for new content on the 20th of every month to celebrate 20 years of #MarvelLegends! pic.twitter.com/ZomKoWKzfl
— Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) January 20, 2022
- No specific date for the release of the new Iron Spider figure was shared at this time.
- However, Hasbro Pulse has announced that on the 20th of each month, they will be revealing new content in celebration of 20 years od Marvel Legends.
- The Iron Spider suit debuted in “The Amazing Spider-Man #529” in 2006 and played a big role in the popular “Civil War” comic event.
- It has since crossed over into other media, including multiple video games and, of course, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where it debuted in Avengers: Infinity War.
