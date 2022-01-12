Star Wars The Vintage Collection Rebel Fleet Trooper Series is Coming to shopDisney January 17th

Is there anything better than new versions of vintage Star Wars collectibles (well other than the original vintage toys)? We didn’t think so! And lucky for fans, a Hasbro Pulse collection featuring four Rebel Troopers is coming soon to shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening: