Star Wars The Vintage Collection Rebel Fleet Trooper Series is Coming to shopDisney January 17th

Is there anything better than new versions of vintage Star Wars collectibles (well other than the original vintage toys)? We didn’t think so! And lucky for fans, a Hasbro Pulse collection featuring four Rebel Troopers is coming soon to shopDisney.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Hasbro’s appropriately named The Vintage Collection is celebrating the original Star Wars trilogy with a series of 3 3/4-inch Rebel Trooper Action figures. Best of all, this incredible set is coming to shopDisney on January 17th.
- The four-pack series was first teased during Hasbro Pulse Con in October 2021 launching exclusively on Hasbro Pulse where pre-orders quickly sold out.
- While the series is currently not available on Hasbro Pulse, starting next week, Star Wars fans will be able to purchase the miniature collectibles on shopDisney.
- Pricing has not been announced, however the suggested retail price is listed at $41.99.
- The Star Wars The Vintage Collection Rebel Fleet Trooper set is expected to arrive on shopDisney on January 17th. Check back for updates and a link to the figures.