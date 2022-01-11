Pre-Orders Now Open for NERF LMTD Star Wars Boba Fett’s EE-3 Blaster Coming in 2023

Star Wars fans can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Hasbro has announced they are expanding their NERF LMTD line with a new blaster gun themed to Boba Fett.

from favorite retailers like: The play weapon has been meticulously detailed to capture the look of the blaster seen in The Book of Boba Fett , the new Star Wars series now streaming on Disney+!

, the new Star Wars series now streaming on Disney+! This ultimate toy blaster sells for $109.99 and will be available in Spring 2023 .

. The NERF LMTD Star Wars Boba Fett’s EE-3 Blaster is only available to pre-order through March 31, 2022. Links for the Boba Fett Blaster from three retailers can be found below.

“With his customized Mandalorian armor, deadly weaponry, and silent demeanor, Boba Fett was one of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy. Now fans can imagine scouring the galaxy for bounties with the NERF LMTD Star Wars Boba Fett’s EE-3 Blaster.”

NERF LMTD Star Wars Boba Fett’s EE-3 Blaster includes: Blaster 3 drums (4-dart capacity) 12 NERF ELITE darts Instructions

The 30-inch (76 centimeter) blaster has an electronic scope with an illuminated lens and makes series-accurate blaster sounds. It comes fully assembled in premium packaging, perfect for display.

Requires 2x 1.5v AAA alkaline batteries (not included).

Hasbro recommends fans use eyewear (not included).

