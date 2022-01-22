Rancor and Lothcat Lightsaber Hilt Accessories Available in Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars fans can find all kinds of incredible merchandise at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland. Now, they can add even more flair to their Star Wars look with these new Rancor and Lothcat lightsaber accessories.

We spotted these new Rancor and Lothcat lightsaber hilt endcaps at the Creature Stall in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland.

Fans can add these two creatures to their lightsabers for $25 each.

Take a look at some more images of the two new accessories in the tweet below:

