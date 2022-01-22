Rancor and Lothcat Lightsaber Hilt Accessories Available in Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars fans can find all kinds of incredible merchandise at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland. Now, they can add even more flair to their Star Wars look with these new Rancor and Lothcat lightsaber accessories.
- We spotted these new Rancor and Lothcat lightsaber hilt endcaps at the Creature Stall in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland.
- Fans can add these two creatures to their lightsabers for $25 each.
- Take a look at some more images of the two new accessories in the tweet below:
The limited-edition Rancor and Lothcat lightsaber hilt accessories are available (for now) in the Creature Stall. #Disneyland #StarWars #GalaxysEdge pic.twitter.com/h68C3r97UJ
— LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) January 22, 2022
