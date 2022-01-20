Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 92: The Gathering Storm with Bekah Burbank

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #92: The Gathering Storm with Bekah Burbank

Date: January 20th, 2021 (recorded January 20th)

Laughing Place’s own Bekah Burbank (co-host of the “Barely Necessities” Disney merchandise show on the LP YouTube channel) returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” to discuss the fourth episode of the live-action Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett, entitled “The Gathering Storm.” Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

