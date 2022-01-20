Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 92: The Gathering Storm with Bekah Burbank

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #92: The Gathering Storm with Bekah Burbank
Date: January 20th, 2021 (recorded January 20th)
Topics
Laughing Place’s own Bekah Burbank (co-host of the “Barely Necessities” Disney merchandise show on the LP YouTube channel) returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” to discuss the fourth episode of the live-action Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett, entitled “The Gathering Storm.” Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.