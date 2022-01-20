New Trailer and Release Date Revealed For “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” Coming In April

The trailer for the new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been revealed, and along with the launch date of the game, we get the biggest look yet at the biggest LEGO Star Wars game ever.

What’s Happening:

Lucasfilm Games announced today that the highly-anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will arrive April 5, 2022 — welcome news made even better by the debut of an extensive new trailer, featuring the biggest look yet at the gameplay, worlds, and humor of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga .

Coming to the Xbox One family of devices, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows fans to play through all nine Episodes of the core saga, travel through hyperspace and explore over 20 unlockable planets, and experience an exciting mix of gameplay, from chaining attacks in lightsaber combat to space battles. Players can also unlock and choose from over 300 characters, the most ever in a LEGO Star Wars game.