New Trailer and Release Date Revealed For “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” Coming In April

by | Jan 20, 2022 10:45 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The trailer for the new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been revealed, and along with the launch date of the game, we get the biggest look yet at the biggest LEGO Star Wars game ever.

What’s Happening:

  • Lucasfilm Games announced today that the highly-anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will arrive April 5, 2022 — welcome news made even better by the debut of an extensive new trailer, featuring the biggest look yet at the gameplay, worlds, and humor of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
  • Coming to the Xbox One family of devices, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows fans to play through all nine Episodes of the core saga, travel through hyperspace and explore over 20 unlockable planets, and experience an exciting mix of gameplay, from chaining attacks in lightsaber combat to space battles. Players can also unlock and choose from over 300 characters, the most ever in a LEGO Star Wars game.

  • The trailer, for all its humor, is surprisingly emotional in its journey through the saga — and shows that the game pulls back to let the series’ most dramatic and iconic sequences breathe. We hear Obi-Wan talk to Luke about his father, see Luke’s speech to Kylo Ren at the climax of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and watch Rey’s famous leap over Ren’s fighter recreated faithfully. On the gameplay side, we glimpse Yoda versus Sidious, Rey taking on Praetorian Guards, and Mace Windu wrecking shop in the Geonosis Arena. It all serves as proof that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is, ultimately, a Star Wars game at its core, and it takes that legacy seriously.
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will take fans not just across nine films, but through different gameplay experiences as well. The trailer illustrates this mashup, featuring lightsaber action (including classic duels like Anakin versus Obi-Wan and Luke versus Vader, along with melee combat), flight missions (featuring the Millennium Falcon, of course, but also Episode II’s asteroid chase with Obi-Wan’s Jedi starfighter, among other surprises), and blaster battles from Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. There’s even some dewback riding and glider flying. Plus, the game just looks huge. The Galaxy Map shows multiple worlds to explore, and the sheer number of playable vehicles and characters dwarfs anything we’ve seen before in LEGO Star Wars. It’s one thing to read about these features, but to see them in action is staggering.
  • As is always the case in anything LEGO Star Wars-related, the convor-eyed fan will be rewarded. A young Anakin Skywalker holds a purple space teddy bear, a LEGO copyright emblazons Qui-Gon’s left arm, and Luke checks out a photo of a prequel-era Obi-Wan partying with clone troopers. Who knows what other hidden, clever in-jokes await? We’ll find out soon.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed