New Trailer and Release Date Revealed For “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” Coming In April

The trailer for the new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been revealed, and along with the launch date of the game, we get the biggest look yet at the biggest LEGO Star Wars game ever.
What’s Happening:
- Lucasfilm Games announced today that the highly-anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will arrive April 5, 2022 — welcome news made even better by the debut of an extensive new trailer, featuring the biggest look yet at the gameplay, worlds, and humor of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
- Coming to the Xbox One family of devices, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows fans to play through all nine Episodes of the core saga, travel through hyperspace and explore over 20 unlockable planets, and experience an exciting mix of gameplay, from chaining attacks in lightsaber combat to space battles. Players can also unlock and choose from over 300 characters, the most ever in a LEGO Star Wars game.
- The trailer, for all its humor, is surprisingly emotional in its journey through the saga — and shows that the game pulls back to let the series’ most dramatic and iconic sequences breathe. We hear Obi-Wan talk to Luke about his father, see Luke’s speech to Kylo Ren at the climax of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and watch Rey’s famous leap over Ren’s fighter recreated faithfully. On the gameplay side, we glimpse Yoda versus Sidious, Rey taking on Praetorian Guards, and Mace Windu wrecking shop in the Geonosis Arena. It all serves as proof that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is, ultimately, a Star Wars game at its core, and it takes that legacy seriously.
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will take fans not just across nine films, but through different gameplay experiences as well. The trailer illustrates this mashup, featuring lightsaber action (including classic duels like Anakin versus Obi-Wan and Luke versus Vader, along with melee combat), flight missions (featuring the Millennium Falcon, of course, but also Episode II’s asteroid chase with Obi-Wan’s Jedi starfighter, among other surprises), and blaster battles from Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. There’s even some dewback riding and glider flying. Plus, the game just looks huge. The Galaxy Map shows multiple worlds to explore, and the sheer number of playable vehicles and characters dwarfs anything we’ve seen before in LEGO Star Wars. It’s one thing to read about these features, but to see them in action is staggering.
- As is always the case in anything LEGO Star Wars-related, the convor-eyed fan will be rewarded. A young Anakin Skywalker holds a purple space teddy bear, a LEGO copyright emblazons Qui-Gon’s left arm, and Luke checks out a photo of a prequel-era Obi-Wan partying with clone troopers. Who knows what other hidden, clever in-jokes await? We’ll find out soon.