Portal to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for Galactic Starcruiser Guests Now Visible from Within the Land

Guests arriving at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios from the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser will disembark through a new themed portal, and progress on the portal is now visible from within the land.

Shrubbery prevents guests from entering the portal.

The portal into Galaxy’s Edge is located right next to the First Order Cargo store.

Themed lighting on the ceiling.

Here’s a previous look at the portal with the gates closed.

