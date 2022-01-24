Portal to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for Galactic Starcruiser Guests Now Visible from Within the Land

Guests arriving at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios from the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser will disembark through a new themed portal, and progress on the portal is now visible from within the land.
Shrubbery prevents guests from entering the portal.
The portal into Galaxy’s Edge is located right next to the First Order Cargo store.
Themed lighting on the ceiling.
Here’s a previous look at the portal with the gates closed.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley shared that the installation of the Nova Corps Starblaster has begun at the entrance to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.
- Disney character fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as things at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are starting to get back to normal. Guests can once again meet with Olaf from Frozen and Minnie Mouse, albeit in a somewhat distanced fashion.
- Fans have embraced the new Genie+ Service at Walt Disney World, and now some popular character sighting locations are set to be added to the service, starting on January 26th.