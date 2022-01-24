Nova Corps Starblaster Installation Begins at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley shared on his Instagram that the installation of the Nova Corps Starblaster has begun at the entrance to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

What’s Happening:

Installation has begun on the Nova Corps Starblaster ship that will mark the entrance to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind entrance at EPCOT

Over the coming weeks, Imagineering will be assembling the 51-foot-tall ship, adding finishing details and tying in the landing pad area that surrounds the ship.

Once complete, this ship will be the signature icon of the Wonders of Xandar pavilion and immediately establish the Xandarian storyline guests will discover inside this new attraction. Plus, the bold blue and gold colors will make this a stunning new addition to World Discovery.

Some close-ups of the ship were shared.

Here’s previously released concept art of what the ship will look like when the project is complete.

