Prepare for Valentine’s Day with Free Shipping on Any Size Order at shopDisney

With Valentine’s Day celebrations just around the corner, shopDisney is being sweet on guests and offering Free Shipping on any size order! As a bonus treat this month, shoppers can once again take advantage of this shipping discount no matter how much they spend.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

This Valentine’s Day, why not treat your sweetie, bestie or yourself to some magical Disney merchandise? There are dozens of incredible gifts and collectibles to choose from and for a limited time, you don’t have to pay for shipping!

Today only, guests can use the code “ FREESHIP ” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart. shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

From cute accessories to vacation essentials you can find an incredible assortment of Disney gifts for the whole family.

Gifts for Her

Shop more Gifts for Her

Gifts for Him

Shop more Gifts for Him

Gifts for Kids

Shop more Gifts for Kids

Need more inspiration? Check out our shopDisney Grab Bag

Whatever you’re looking to add to your collection, don’t miss out on the Free Shipping offer

Recent shopDisney Releases:

Disney has been busy this year with several exciting merchandise rollouts. Here are a few of our favorite new collections: