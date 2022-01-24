shopDisney Grab Bag: Ear Headbands, Rain Boots, nuiMO Fashions and More

by | Jan 24, 2022 5:10 PM Pacific Time

So many new Disney collections, so little time! We’re back with another Grab Bag article showcasing some of the latest toys, fashions, and accessories to arrive on shopDisney that are sure to be a big hit with every fan.

What’s Happening:

  • Whether fans are planning for a Disney vacation, looking for some new toys to give the kids in their lives, or just want to add some magical accessories to their wardrobe, shopDisney is the go to destination for the best themed merchandise!
  • We’re only a few weeks into the new year and already the site has introduced dozens of new styles and toys that are sure to bring a smile to every guest.
  • With so much to check out, we’re highlighting some of our favorite new arrivals. Everything you’ll see here is available now on shopDisney. Links to individual items can be found below.

Ear Headbands

If you’re only going to treat yourself to one Disney accessory, it should be an adorable Ear Headband and shopDisney has plenty of styles so you can find the perfect look.

nuiMOs Fashions

Your favorite fashionable mini pals will look absolutely stunning in these new sports outfits! Give your little pals something so show off with the latest clothing and accessories.

Accessories

Decorate your wrists, head, hair or favorite bag with these trendy Disney accessories! For guests visiting Walt Disney World there are MagicBands; give your updo some color with tie-dye scrunchies; protect your face from the sun with a new bucket hat; and Disney bag charms are the perfect way to add a bit of magic to your everyday style.

LEGO and Toys

Encourage creative play with new princess LEGO sets of see what story lies they invent with talking action heroes and a 2022 Hauler Truck.

Rain Boots

Stay dry out there! When the rainy days come, make sure your kids are prepared for the weather with rain boots, jackets, and umbrellas featuring their favorite characters.

Baby Essentials

Finally start raising your baby the Disney with these must-have on the go essentials from Petunia Pickle Bottom and Bumpkins.

