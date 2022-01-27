Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Offering Special Fairytale Love Latte for Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching! To celebrate, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is offering a specialty drink at their various kiosks around the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- The Fairytale Love Latte has returned to Joffrey’s kiosks around Walt Disney World, to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
- This specialty latte features espresso, dark chocolate sauce, caramel syrup and coconut syrup.
- If this sounds like something your tastebuds will love, then you better hop to it quickly, because it’s only available for a limited time!
Our seasonal favorite, the Fairytale Love Latte is back! Your tastebuds can't help but fall in with love with this combination of espresso, dark chocolate sauce, caramel syrup, and coconut syrup. Available for a limited time only at all of our locations at @WaltDisneyWorld 💕☕️ pic.twitter.com/dDjf7p9RWT
— Joffrey's Coffee (@JoffreysCoffee) January 27, 2022
