Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Offering Special Fairytale Love Latte for Valentine’s Day

Our seasonal favorite, the Fairytale Love Latte is back! Your tastebuds can't help but fall in with love with this combination of espresso, dark chocolate sauce, caramel syrup, and coconut syrup. Available for a limited time only at all of our locations at @WaltDisneyWorld 💕☕️ pic.twitter.com/dDjf7p9RWT

— Joffrey's Coffee (@JoffreysCoffee) January 27, 2022