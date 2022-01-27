Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire to Make Grand Debut at the Magic Kingdom on February 25th

Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire will make its debut on the Cinderella Castle Forecourt Stage at Magic Kingdom, February 25th!
What’s Happening:
- The newly enhanced castle stage show for the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, will incorporate favorite scenes inspired by Frozen, Tangled, and The Princess and the Frog.
- The show will also include a new opening and new finale with Mickey Mouse and all his friends in their sparkling, EARidescent fashions.
- Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire will be presented multiple times a day, the show will also include an all-new, original song entitled “Where the Magic Feels Like Home.”
- These new and returning experiences add to the all-new entertainment that debuted with the launch of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, including Disney Enchantment, Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade, and Harmonious – with more to come when Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond! and Fantasmic! open later this year.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The Magic Kingdom’s beloved daytime parade, Disney Festival of Fantasy, will finally be returning to the park on March 9th, the anniversary of the parade’s debut in 2014!
- Jeff Vahle, the president of the Walt Disney World Resort, posted a photo on Instagram with some of the Cast Members of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser as they prepare for their inaugural voyage on March 1st.
- Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley shared that the installation of the Nova Corps Starblaster has begun at the entrance to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.