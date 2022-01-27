Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade Returns March 9th to the Magic Kingdom

The Magic Kingdom’s beloved daytime parade, Disney Festival of Fantasy, will finally be returning to the park on March 9th, the anniversary of the parade’s debut in 2014!

What’s Happening:

Dazzling guests since its debut, the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade The Princess and the Frog , Tangled , Peter Pan and more bringing their individual stories to life on enchanting floats that look as though the characters themselves had a hand in crafting them.

, , and more bringing their individual stories to life on enchanting floats that look as though the characters themselves had a hand in crafting them. Looming 26 feet above the parade route and 35 feet in length, the fire-breathing Maleficent Dragon float returns just as menacing as ever.

