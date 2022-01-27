Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade Returns March 9th to the Magic Kingdom

The Magic Kingdom’s beloved daytime parade, Disney Festival of Fantasy, will finally be returning to the park on March 9th, the anniversary of the parade’s debut in 2014!
What’s Happening:
- Dazzling guests since its debut, the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade features beloved characters from The Princess and the Frog, Tangled, Peter Pan and more bringing their individual stories to life on enchanting floats that look as though the characters themselves had a hand in crafting them.
- Looming 26 feet above the parade route and 35 feet in length, the fire-breathing Maleficent Dragon float returns just as menacing as ever.
- Disney first announced the return of Festival of Fantasy, along with a slew of other new and returning entertainment, at this past November’s Destination D23 event.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Jeff Vahle, the president of the Walt Disney World Resort, posted a photo on Instagram with some of the Cast Members of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser as they prepare for their inaugural voyage on March 1st.
- We’re a little over a month away from the opening of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World, and bus directory signs for the resort have now been spotted at Disney Springs.
- The Special Olympics USA Games are set for this summer in Central Florida, and it was announced that Disney Live Entertainment will be producing the opening ceremony for the games.