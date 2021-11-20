Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade Coming This Winter, Along with Festival of Fantasy Parade in Early 2022

by | Nov 20, 2021 1:26 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Since Disney reopened their parks last year, they have been presenting favorite Disney characters in new ways, such as the cavalcades that travel the parade route at Magic Kingdom. With a new announcement from Destination D23, it seems these cavalcades are not only staying, but they’ll be expanded upon even more next year. In addition, the Festival of Fantasy Parade will return to the park early next year.

What’s Happening:

  • These cavalcades have been very popular and will continue to be part of the park entertainment experience into the future.
  • Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade debuted October 1 as part of the 50th anniversary, and later this winter, Disney will introduce a new cavalcade, the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade, with an exciting lineup of characters all embarking on a great journey through the park.
  • The Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade will feature the most characters of any cavalcade to date, including Nick and Judy from Zootopia, Baloo and King Louie from The Jungle Book, José Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros, Miguel from Coco, plus Merida, Moana, The Incredibles, and so many more!

  • Along with the cavalcade announcement, Disney also confirmed that the fantastic Festival of Fantasy Parade will finally be returning to the Magic Kingdom early next year, after being dark since the parks reopened in July 2020.
  • This vibrant and joyous celebration of Fantasyland, which originally debuted in 2014, brings to the streets of the Magic Kingdom dozens of beloved Disney characters and stories, from the Disney Princess Garden to a carnival of color presided over by none other than Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.
  • The announcement of the return of the parade was accompanied by a barrage of Disney characters appearing on stage in their Festival of Fantasy costumes:

Stay tuned to Laughing Place as there’s more announcements and excitement to come from Destination D23 this weekend!

