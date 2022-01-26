Bus Directory Signs for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Spotted at Disney Springs

We’re a little over a month away from the opening of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World, and today bus directory signs for the resort were spotted at Disney Springs.
While we weren’t expecting to hotel hop to the exclusive off-planet resort, the bus signs that read “GUESTS ONLY” confirm that.
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser doesn’t open until March 1st, but soft opening voyages to a galaxy far, far away appear to be starting soon to prepare the resort for its inaugural voyage.
More Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser News:
- Guests arriving at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios from the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser will disembark through a new themed portal, and progress on the portal is now visible from within the land.
- Following some fan scrutiny over promos released thus far, opening month reservations for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser are once again available to book.
- Entertainment Weekly has exclusively revealed a look at Captain Keevan, the captain of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which opens March 3, 2022 at Walt Disney World.