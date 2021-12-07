First Look at Captain Keevan, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’s Ship Leader

Entertainment Weekly has exclusively revealed a look at Captain Keevan, the captain of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which opens March 3, 2022 at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- EW spoke with Walt Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge about what you can expect when the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser luxury resort opens at Walt Disney World next March.
- The interview revealed our first live look at Captain Keevan, the ship’s leader, who was previously teased alongside other new characters back on Life Day.
- Trowbridge noted that “we'll learn a lot more about her and her role in some pretty iconic moments in Star Wars history," adding that she runs the ship with "capability and professionalism second to none." But, just like the experience around her, "there may be more to her than meets the eye."
- A lot more information on the Galactic Starcruiser was released by Disney in honor of Life Day, including information on the arrival experience, on-board activities, food, merchandise and more.
- If you were watching The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration last weekend, you were treated to what is likely the first public performance by intergalactic superstar, Gaya, as she will appear aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
- Interestingly, that sneak peek has since been removed by Disney, but we have some screencaps and information on what was showcased.