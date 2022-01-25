Disney Live Entertainment Set to Produce 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando

The Special Olympics USA Games are set for this summer in Central Florida, and it was announced today that Disney Live Entertainment will be producing the opening ceremony for the games.

What’s Happening:

According to WFTV 9 ESPN

More than 5,000 athletes are expected to compete in 19 different sports this summer, making it the biggest Special Olympics USA games ever.

The production team at Walt Disney World

A video with more information from the announcement is available on WFTV 9’s website

What They’re Saying:

Jason Robinson of Disney Live Entertainment said: “We’re just excited that the games are around the corner and we’ll actually get a chance to celebrate the athletes.”

More Walt Disney World News: