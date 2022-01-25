Closer Look at Nova Corps Starblaster Installation at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Yesterday, Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley shared that the installation of the Nova Corps Starblaster has begun at the entrance to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. We were at EPCOT today to check out the ship in person!
What’s Happening:
- Installation has begun on the Nova Corps Starblaster ship that will mark the entrance to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind entrance at EPCOT.
- Over the coming weeks, Imagineering will be assembling the 51-foot-tall ship, adding finishing details and tying in the landing pad area that surrounds the ship.
- Once complete, this ship will be the signature icon of the Wonders of Xandar pavilion and immediately establish the Xandarian storyline guests will discover inside this new attraction. Plus, the bold blue and gold colors will make this a stunning new addition to World Discovery.
