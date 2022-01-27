Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade Debuts February 11th at the Magic Kingdom

Not only are old favorites like Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade returning to the Magic Kingdom, but we’re also getting some brand new entertainment. Disney announced today that the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade will debut at the park on February 11th!
What’s Happening:
- Previously announced during November’s Destination D23 event was the brand new Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade.
- This super-sized cavalcade stars nearly 30 of your favorite Disney and Pixar friends, such as Nick and Judy from Zootopia, Baloo and King Louie from The Jungle Book, José Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros, plus Merida, Moana, The Incredibles, and more – including the Magic Kingdom debut of Miguel from Coco in his mariachi best.
- Along with the cavalcade announcement, Disney also confirmed that the fantastic Festival of Fantasy Parade will finally be returning to the Magic Kingdom on March 9th, after being dark since the parks reopened in July 2020.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Jeff Vahle, the president of the Walt Disney World Resort, posted a photo on Instagram with some of the Cast Members of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser as they prepare for their inaugural voyage on March 1st.
- We’re a little over a month away from the opening of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World, and bus directory signs for the resort have now been spotted at Disney Springs.
- The Special Olympics USA Games are set for this summer in Central Florida, and it was announced that Disney Live Entertainment will be producing the opening ceremony for the games.