Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade Debuts February 11th at the Magic Kingdom

Not only are old favorites like Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade returning to the Magic Kingdom, but we’re also getting some brand new entertainment. Disney announced today that the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade will debut at the park on February 11th!

What’s Happening:

Previously announced

This super-sized cavalcade stars nearly 30 of your favorite Disney and Pixar friends, such as Nick and Judy from Zootopia, Baloo and King Louie from The Jungle Book, José Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros, plus Merida, Moana, The Incredibles, and more – including the Magic Kingdom debut of Miguel from Coco in his mariachi best.

Along with the cavalcade announcement, Disney also confirmed that the fantastic Festival of Fantasy Parade will finally be returning

