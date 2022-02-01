Disney+, Hulu, And ESPN+ Honor Black History Month With New Content And Curated Collections Available Across The Disney Bundle

In honor of Black History Month, The Disney Bundle will continue its promise of amplifying Black stories across Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ all year long, with the new and shared content in each service.

What’s Happening:

On Disney+:

Disney+ will unlock content from across The Disney Bundle, offering its US subscribers some of the most popular contemporary series, documentaries, and specials in its Celebrate Black Stories collection.

Onyx Collective and Searchlight Pictures’ award-winning documentary Summer of Soul , ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary Deion’s Double Play , ABC The Wonder Years , and more will begin streaming on Disney+ later this month.

, ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary , , and more will begin streaming on Disney+ later this month. In addition, Disney+ will debut the highly anticipated Original Series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on February 23rd.

on February 23rd. The service’s always-on collection also includes Marvel The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Black Panther, Black Is King , Soul, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella , and even more spotlighting Black characters, creators, and voices.

and , and even more spotlighting Black characters, creators, and voices. New titles coming to Disney+ include: Soul of a Nation Presents: X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice (Coming in February, premiering on ABC February 3rd): X / o n e r a t e d profiles Muhammad Abdul Aziz, a man who was wrongfully convicted of Malcolm X’s assassination. Featuring the first TV interview with Aziz since his exoneration, the special re-traces Malcolm X’s shocking 1965 assassination, Aziz’s decades behind bars and on parole, and the devastating impact on Aziz’s family. Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising ( Coming in February, premiering on ABC February 3rd): Screen Queens Rising explores how Black actresses, a historically overlooked and under-valued group in Hollywood, have in recent years begun to ascend to the top echelons of entertainment and American culture. The special examines how Black actresses of Hollywood have become power brokers and the iconic moments and roles have paved the way for them today. 30 for 30’s Deion’s Double Play (Now streaming on Disney+, also streaming on ESPN+): The story of how Deion Sanders played an NFL game for the Atlanta Falcons in between two MLB games for the Atlanta Braves in a twenty-four hour window. Rise Up, Sing Out (February 2nd, also airing on Disney Junior and Disney Channel Rise Up, Sing Out is a series of animated, music-based shorts geared towards kids, parents and caregivers, designed to be inspiring, empowering and optimistic about race, culture, community and celebrating differences. Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised) ( February 8th, also streaming on Hulu): In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary—part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. The Wonder Years Episodes 1-12 (February 9th, also streaming on Hulu): Told through the imaginative point of view of 12-year-old Dean, The Wonder Years follows the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way. Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship (February 11th, also airing on National Geographic and streaming on Hulu starting February 8th): Clotilda, a schooner that carried 110 kidnapped Africans to slavery in Alabama, was the most intact slave shipwreck found to date and the only one for which we know the full story of the voyage, the passengers and their descendants. The traffickers tried to hide their crime by burning and sinking the ship. And now, for the first time since Clotilda arrived in America, maritime archeologists enter the wreck. Descendants of the passengers share how their ancestors turned a cruel tragedy into an uplifting story of courage and resilience. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (February 23rd, Disney+ Original): A continuation of the acclaimed series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s bring a new career for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke



On Hulu:

Hulu has the shows and movies you love and is committed to providing a platform for Black stories to continue to be SEEN, with the Hulu Black Stories Hub. Watch Women of the Movement , and catch up on Snowfall , Atlanta, Queens, Grand Crew, Black-ish and Abbott Elementary . Binge RuPaul’s Drag Race, Power, Queen Sugar, Hulu Originals Wu-Tang: An American Saga , Woke and more. With all those, plus classics like Living Single and My Wife and Kids , docuseries like Your Attention Please and Black Love, and Hulu Original movies like The United States vs Billie Holiday and Onyx Collective and Searchlight Pictures’ award-winning documentary Summer of Soul, you can find stories and storytellers that highlight and celebrate Black History – past and present – on Hulu’s Black Stories hub, 365 days a year.

, and catch up on and Binge Hulu Originals and more. With all those, plus classics like and , docuseries like and and Hulu Original movies like and Onyx Collective and Searchlight Pictures’ award-winning documentary you can find stories and storytellers that highlight and celebrate Black History – past and present – on Hulu’s Black Stories hub, 365 days a year. To help kick-off the month, Hulu will debut compelling brand-new content in the Black Stories hub on the platform, including: Your Attention Please Season 3 Premiere (One new episode premiering daily February 1-4; Four total episodes): Host Craig Robinson is back in the Black History Month series that takes us on a visual journey into the lives, ideas, and purpose of a diverse group of Black innovators and creators who are leaving their mark on the world. This season spotlights celebrity dog groomer Ashley Ann; ice cream scientist Dr. Maya; NASCAR pit crew member Brehanna Daniels, and many more. Basketball (and Other Things) Complete Season 1 (Complex) (February 3): Every baller that's played even a minute on a professional court has achieved a level of greatness that most of us only dream of. The best lessons in life are taught on the court, by the best to ever do it. Through a series of over 100 candid interviews, Basketball (and Other Things) asks life's tough questions to the great Peckham’s Finest Complete Season 1 (Bandicoot Scotland Limited/Abacus Media Rights/ITV) (February 10): The residents of Peckham are about to be thrust into the limelight in a brand-new observational documentary series, from the makers of The Masked Singer . Peckham’s Finest will follow a diverse and aspirational group of young people from the area living everyday life in this eclectic pocket of London. Viewers will be able to follow the antics of our cast which include, a BMX coach, Radio DJ, fashion boutique owner, dance teacher and choreographer, body positive coach and influencer, drag performer, barista, street food chefs, a DJ and promoter and a salon owner. Gully (February 10): Powerful and unflinchingly honest, Gully is the explosive and timely story of three boyhood friends—Calvin, Nicky and Jesse—surviving an upbringing in LA’s roughest neighborhoods. Steeped in violence but united by friendship, together they find their escape in one out-of-control night of partying. But when the rampage stops, retribution begins. Starring Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Charlie Plummer, Jacob Latimore, Jonathan Majors, Amber Heard and Academy Award-nominated Terrence Howard (HUSTLE & FLOW). Oscar Peterson: Black + White (February 15): Oscar Peterson: Black + White is a ground-breaking “docu-concert” that explores the life and legacy of jazz icon and composer, Oscar Peterson: his sound, stardom, and staggering virtuosity. Oscar Peterson is the one jazz figure who had, and still has, the larger-than-life quality of jazz royalty. Venus as a Boy (February 15): Writer/director Ty Hodges stars as Hunter, a freewheeling artist navigating heartbreak, addiction, and L.A.’s impossibly hip gallery scene. After refusing to sell a painting to an eager buyer, a chance encounter leads him to Ruby (Olivia Culpo), a gorgeous and successful Instagram influencer reeling from the recent death of her father. Polar opposites attract and after spending an intimate weekend together, Hunter’s life is completely enmeshed with Ruby’s. Is Ruby the change Hunter needs or is he falling back into old habits?

On ESPN+:

ESPN+ will re-launch the Black History Always Collection to highlight existing and new content from ESPN and ESPN+ that elevates sport stories and content for and about Black athletes, fans and communities.

The Collection will include five distinct sections: ESPN+ Originals: Why Not Us : An all-access docuseries executive produced by NBA All-Star Chris Paul, Why Not Us takes viewers behind the scenes of the North Carolina Central University basketball team (Season 1) and the Florida A&M football program (Season 2). Each season examines the distinct culture, experiences and challenges of a Historically Black College and university athletic program, its coaches, staff and student athletes. More Than An Athlete : UNINTERRUPTED’s More Than An Athlete examines the various stages and moments of LeBron James’ journey from basketball prodigy to global sports icon, businessman and philanthropist (Season 1) and an intimate view of Michael Strahan’s NFL career, intense work schedule and aptitude to stay authentic (Season 2). Claressa Shields : An all-access series that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Shields’ quest to become the greatest two-sport athlete of all time, simultaneously maintaining her dominance in boxing while making her debut in mixed martial arts. America’s Caddie: Covering professional golf like fans have never seen it before, America’s Caddie mixes feature segments and interviews with golf’s biggest stars, as the series follows Michael Collins on his journeys across the country. 30 for 30 Films The 30 for 30 film series, originally aimed to celebrate ESPN's 30-year anniversary with 30 of the best sports stories throughout history, has since soared past its original idea, winning Peabody and Emmy Awards. 30 for 30 films featured in the Collection include Breakaway, 144, Deion’s Double Play, No Crossover, Rodman, You Don’t Know Bo, The Fab Five, Winning Time, Vick, The Best That Never Was, The Announcement and Run Ricky Run. OJ Made In America (Parts 1-5) The Academy Award-winning, five-part film directed by Peabody and Emmy winner Ezra Edelman, O.J.: Made in America examines the history of race over the last several decades through the lens of O.J. Simpson’s rise and fall. Black History Always Specials A Love Letter to Black Women: Presented by The Undefeated on ESPN+ as the first Black History Always special, honors and celebrates the Black women who positively impact all of our lives. We Are All Jackie : Doug Glanville (ESPN MLB analyst) in addition to Brandon Bellamy (first Black majority owner of a baseball team), Howard Bryant (ESPN.com writer), Sharon Robinson (daughter of Jackie Robinson), and Lisa Salters (Monday Night Football sideline reporter) express the importance of Robinson’s indelible role on and off the baseball field. Bearing Witness A Portrait of Darnella Frazier : Viewers learn about the courageous Daniella Frazier, who captured the moments leading up to the death of George Floyd, through the eyes of her community, the sports world, and people around the country. Finding Free : Spotlights Ryan Russell’s tough road to NFL re-entry, highlighting the challenges he faces as an LGBTQ athlete after revealing his long-hidden “secret” to the world. Monochrome : As the title denotes, filmed in black and white, the 30-minute documentary dissects opportunities earned and denied because of a skater’s environment and skin color. Sole Survivor : The 30-minute film celebrates the elevation of the “sneakerhead” culture and its importance in the Black community past, present and future. Rhoden’s HBCU Road Trip : Features award-winning journalist William C. “Bill” Rhoden as he chronicles the legacy, tradition and rebirth of HBCU football, a sport he played as a standout, student-athlete at Morgan State University. I Run With Maud : Author and former NFL running back Warrick Dunn narrates the special about the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery by three white men. Long Live Seven: The Bryce “Simba” Gowdy Story: focuses on mental health and the underreported topic of suicide among young, Black men. E60 ESPN’s award-winning, long-form story-telling franchise, featuring revealing profiles, hard-hitting investigations and exclusive interviews blends top-notch journalism with unrivaled story-telling, featuring the biggest names and the best stories in sports. E60s featured in the Collection include Bubba Wallace, Bonds, A Love Story, Murder in Memphis, 2 Chainz Full Circle, Lindor and Marshawn Lynch.

