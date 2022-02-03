Disney+ Renews “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” for a Second Season

According to Deadline, Disney+ has officially picked up a second season of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., which stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the titular medical prodigy.

What’s Happening:

Created and executive produced by Kourtney Kang, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. follows the adventures of Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha (Lee), a 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager in modern-day Hawaiʻi.

The cast of the series, a reboot of the popular '90s medical drama Doogie Howser, M.D. starring Neil Patrick Harris, also includes Jason Scott Lee, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Mapuana Makia and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman. Ronny Chieng, Alex Aiono and the late Al Harrington recurred in Season 1. Executive producing alongside Kang are Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Erin O'Malley, Matt Kuhn and Justin McEwen.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is a Disney Branded Television series and is produced by 20th Television for Disney+. Be sure to check out our review of the first season Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

