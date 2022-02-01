“The Temperature of Me and You” Series Adaptation in the Works for Disney+

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an adaptation of LGBT-themed sci-fi young adult novel The Temperature of Me and You is now in the works at Disney+, from former studio executives Foster Driver (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Zoe Kent (Cruella, Mulan).
What’s Happening:
- The debut novel from Brian Zepka, a public health advocate and researcher, The Temperature of Me and You, which hit shelves January 25th from Disney-Hyperion, is described as a story of first love, journey of trust and identity, and a ticking clock for survival.
- It tells of a 16-year-old boy named Dylan pining for love while working shifts at a Dairy Queen in the suburbs of Philadelphia. In walks Jordan, a cute boy who happens to live life at 110 degrees Fahrenheit. After the two begin spending time together, Dylan finds himself catching a fever and coughing flames, with Jordan forced to reveal his out-of-this-world secret.
- The project is now at the top of the slate at Driver+Kent, which has several in development as it targets stories across film, television, digital media and other forms of media on the horizon.
- The focus is “content that speaks to a global audience through the transformative lens of genre, sci-fi, fantasy and character-driven drama,” the duo said in a statement.
- Alden Derck (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) is on-board to write the series.
- Check out Alex’s review of The Temperature of Me and You, which he says straddles the genres of romance and science fiction in a young adult novel that feels tangentially related to Marvel’s X-Men while also incorporating LGBTQ+ themes and allegory.