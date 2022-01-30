Book Review: “The Temperature of Me and You” by Brian Zepka is a Beautiful First-Love LGBTQ+ Story with a Sci-Fi Component

by | Jan 30, 2022 4:27 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Brian Zepka’s debut novel, The Temperature of Me and You, is a coming-of-age story about first love. It straddles the genres of romance and science fiction in a young adult novel that feels tangentially related to Marvel’s X-Men while also incorporating LGBTQ+ themes and allegory. I laughed, I cried, and I quickly found myself rooting for young love to triumph over evil.

(Hyperion)

(Hyperion)

Dylan is a sixteen-year-old gay teenager in the Philadelphia suburbs who is ready for his first boyfriend but finds his options to be very limited. Tall and handsome Jordan enters his life one night while Dylan is working a closing shift at Dairy Queen, forever altering the trajectory of Dylan’s life. Dylan has found a potential boyfriend, but as he learns more about his mysterious crush, he finds himself getting more than he bargained for.

Brian Zepka perfectly taps into the feelings of first love while putting a unique spin on the story. During a freak accident, Jordan’s biology was altered to contain more hydrogen than oxygen, now running at a warm body temperature of 110 degrees Fahrenheit. This also gives him some unique abilities that he doesn’t have full control over and the scientific corporation behind the accident is out to find him to continue using him for experiments. This leads to some pretty exciting moments of pursuit for Dylan, making The Temperature of Me and You an exciting adventure in addition to a heartwarming romance.

The build-up to Dylan’s and Jordan’s connection is exciting, in large part because of confusion over the sexuality of Dylan’s crush, a relatable experience for anyone in the LGBTQ+ community. Dylan is already out of the closet and comfortable with himself, but Jordan’s quest to hide his secret will feel relatable to any readers who are or have ever been in the closet. Jordan’s character also doesn’t present himself as gay, although his coming-out story isn’t part of the book. For readers looking for a coming-out story, there are two incorporated into the plot, one of which Dylan provides early in the book to develop his family (the story is told in the first person by Dylan).

Subtext about the risk of STDs and HIV/AIDS is included without ever having to say those words. It never feels forced or overt, but Jordan learns that his unique abilities may be transmissible to people he becomes intimate with. This is universal for all teenagers and not limited to LGBTQ+ readers, but it speaks to the need to exercise caution even when pregnancy isn’t a risk.

I loved everything about The Temperature of Me and You but particularly found myself wowed by Brian Zepka’s ability to create a deep emotional resonance by the end. It’s a beautiful story that is both romantic and thrilling and Dylan will feel relatable to all teenage readers. Embedded in the fantasy is an uncompromising honesty about the modern LGBTQ+ teenage experience, which I’m happy to say is leaps and bounds better than it was when I was Dylan’s age.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Amazon.com: The Temperature of Me and You: Zepka, Brian

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed