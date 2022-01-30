Book Review: “The Temperature of Me and You” by Brian Zepka is a Beautiful First-Love LGBTQ+ Story with a Sci-Fi Component

Brian Zepka’s debut novel, The Temperature of Me and You, is a coming-of-age story about first love. It straddles the genres of romance and science fiction in a young adult novel that feels tangentially related to Marvel’s X-Men while also incorporating LGBTQ+ themes and allegory. I laughed, I cried, and I quickly found myself rooting for young love to triumph over evil.

Dylan is a sixteen-year-old gay teenager in the Philadelphia suburbs who is ready for his first boyfriend but finds his options to be very limited. Tall and handsome Jordan enters his life one night while Dylan is working a closing shift at Dairy Queen, forever altering the trajectory of Dylan’s life. Dylan has found a potential boyfriend, but as he learns more about his mysterious crush, he finds himself getting more than he bargained for.

Brian Zepka perfectly taps into the feelings of first love while putting a unique spin on the story. During a freak accident, Jordan’s biology was altered to contain more hydrogen than oxygen, now running at a warm body temperature of 110 degrees Fahrenheit. This also gives him some unique abilities that he doesn’t have full control over and the scientific corporation behind the accident is out to find him to continue using him for experiments. This leads to some pretty exciting moments of pursuit for Dylan, making The Temperature of Me and You an exciting adventure in addition to a heartwarming romance.

The build-up to Dylan’s and Jordan’s connection is exciting, in large part because of confusion over the sexuality of Dylan’s crush, a relatable experience for anyone in the LGBTQ+ community. Dylan is already out of the closet and comfortable with himself, but Jordan’s quest to hide his secret will feel relatable to any readers who are or have ever been in the closet. Jordan’s character also doesn’t present himself as gay, although his coming-out story isn’t part of the book. For readers looking for a coming-out story, there are two incorporated into the plot, one of which Dylan provides early in the book to develop his family (the story is told in the first person by Dylan).

Subtext about the risk of STDs and HIV/AIDS is included without ever having to say those words. It never feels forced or overt, but Jordan learns that his unique abilities may be transmissible to people he becomes intimate with. This is universal for all teenagers and not limited to LGBTQ+ readers, but it speaks to the need to exercise caution even when pregnancy isn’t a risk.

I loved everything about The Temperature of Me and You but particularly found myself wowed by Brian Zepka’s ability to create a deep emotional resonance by the end. It’s a beautiful story that is both romantic and thrilling and Dylan will feel relatable to all teenage readers. Embedded in the fantasy is an uncompromising honesty about the modern LGBTQ+ teenage experience, which I’m happy to say is leaps and bounds better than it was when I was Dylan’s age.

