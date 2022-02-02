Original Spanish Series “The Last One” in Production for Disney+

A new original Spanish series titled The Last One, or La Última, is currently in production for Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Last One , which is a working title, will feature music star Aitana Ocaña and Miguel Bernardeau. The project will mark Ocaña’s debut as an actress.

The five-episode series is being described as a coming-of-age story “on the struggles to build a career, find love and the power of friendship.”

The Last One follows the story of Candela (Ocaña), a young woman who works in a logistics company while pursuing her dream of becoming a singer. Her life changes one night when an international record company executive listens to her singing in a bar. That same night, Candela reunites with Diego (Bernardeau), a high-school classmate who is struggling to become a professional boxer.

Anaïs Schaaff, Jordi Calafí and Joaquín Oristrell are the series creators.

Sofía Fábregas, vp of original productions at Disney+, Spain: “ La Última reinforces the ambitions and scale of original productions for Disney+ in our country. We have assembled a powerful creative and artistic team to tell a story that will connect with viewers from both our market and the rest of the world. What’s more, being able to rely on the talents of Aitana Ocaña and Miguel Bernardeau, both icons of a generation with great prestige in their professional fields, is a real privilege, one that we are sure will elevate La Última to become a phenomenon, with incredible impact internationally.”

