New Tomorrowland Tops Spotted at DisneyStyle in Disney Springs

While at Disney Springs this morning, we spotted an excellent new set of Tomorrowland clothing items available at DisneyStyle.

For just one installment of $44.99, you can be a Tomorrowland Dreamer!

This fun shirt features a great pink Space Mountain design, curiously saying Disneyland U.S.A. It retails for $36.99.

Lastly, we have this retro Tomorrowland hoodie that retails for $59.99.

More Walt Disney World News: