New Tomorrowland Tops Spotted at DisneyStyle in Disney Springs

While at Disney Springs this morning, we spotted an excellent new set of Tomorrowland clothing items available at DisneyStyle.
For just one installment of $44.99, you can be a Tomorrowland Dreamer!
This fun shirt features a great pink Space Mountain design, curiously saying Disneyland U.S.A. It retails for $36.99.
Lastly, we have this retro Tomorrowland hoodie that retails for $59.99.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Social media was ablaze yesterday with reports of smoke coming from Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom. The Orlando Sentinel confirmed that the smoke came from a break room refrigerator and quickly prompted an evacuation of Space Mountain.
- The official Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account has showcased a small preview of the new Little Golden Book featuring the Walt Disney World original character, Orange Bird.
- Work continues on Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom, where their annual refurbishment this year is seeing the classic water adventure drained, repainted, and other work being performed.