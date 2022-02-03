Photos: Refurbishment Work on Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain Continues

Work continues on Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom, where their annual refurbishment this year is seeing the

classic water adventure drained, repainted, and other work being performed.

The popular Magic Kingdom E-Ticket closed on January 10th for their annual repair work when temperatures tend to drop in Central Florida and the ride is typically less visited than normal, that way the attraction is nice and shiny when the temperatures (and humidity) rise in the region and a refreshing trip to the Briar Pitch (and all the water and splashing that comes with it) is more welcome.

It is important to remember that this annual refurbishment is just that – the annual refurbishment of the attraction. This maintenance and work taking place is NOT the transformation of the attraction into the Princess and the Frog retheme that was announced in 2020 that would occur at both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park. This retheme will take guests into the film where they will “join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure – featuring some of the powerful music from the film – as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance.” While more art was revealed during an update in August of 2021, no official date has been given regarding the closure of Splash Mountain as we know it, or an opening of the new rethemed attraction at this time.

Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is set to reopen on February 11th, 2022, taking guests through the adventures of Brer Rabbit as he outwits Brer Fox and Brer Bear on the classic water ride.