Smoking Refrigerator Caused Brief Evacuation of Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom

Social media was ablaze today with reports of smoke coming from Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom. The Orlando Sentinel confirmed that the smoke came from a break room refrigerator and quickly prompted an evacuation of Space Mountain.

What’s Happening:

Following reported smoke in said break room, Space Mountain was closed and performed normal evacuation procedures.

As of 4:45 PM EST, Space Mountain reopened to guests, while the PeopleMover reopened as of 6:00 PM EST.

Tim Stromsnes, communications director for the Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters, said one engine responded to the ride. A firefighter unplugged the fridge, and the fire department’s other units called to respond were canceled, he said.

Reedy Creek spokeswoman Eryka Washington confirmed firefighters were called to Space Mountain but said there was no fire.

