Smoking Refrigerator Caused Brief Evacuation of Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom

Social media was ablaze today with reports of smoke coming from Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom. The Orlando Sentinel confirmed that the smoke came from a break room refrigerator and quickly prompted an evacuation of Space Mountain.
What’s Happening:
- Following reported smoke in said break room, Space Mountain was closed and performed normal evacuation procedures.
- As the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover runs through Space Mountain, it was also temporarily closed.
- As of 4:45 PM EST, Space Mountain reopened to guests, while the PeopleMover reopened as of 6:00 PM EST.
- Tim Stromsnes, communications director for the Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters, said one engine responded to the ride. A firefighter unplugged the fridge, and the fire department’s other units called to respond were canceled, he said.
- Reedy Creek spokeswoman Eryka Washington confirmed firefighters were called to Space Mountain but said there was no fire.
- A similar situation recently occurred at the Magic Kingdom, which involved fire trucks driving up Main Street U.S.A. towards Cinderella Castle.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The official Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account has showcased a small preview of the new Little Golden Book featuring the Walt Disney World original character, Orange Bird.
- Work continues on Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom, where their annual refurbishment this year is seeing the classic water adventure drained, repainted, and other work being performed.
- EPCOT is the latest park at Walt Disney World to see the return of character meet & greets, albeit in a modified fashion to allow for physical distancing.