Photos: Character Meet & Greets Return to EPCOT in a Distanced Fashion

EPCOT is the latest park at Walt Disney World to see the return of character meet & greets, albeit in a modified fashion to allow for physical distancing. Vanellope von Schweetz from Wreck-It Ralph, Joy from Inside Out, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck are all once again greeting their fans!

Vanellope and Joy can be found with their imaginative backdrops inside the ImageWorks.

All the meet & greets are sectioned off by barriers of some sort.

Minnie Mouse can be found at the Gazebo located near the entrance to World Showcase.

Over at the Mexico pavilion, Donald can be found in his costume from The Three Caballeros.

More EPCOT News: