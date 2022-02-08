Photos: Kendra Scott Store Now Open at Disney Springs

The new Kendra Scott store is now open in Disney Springs’ Town Center, offering a full assortment of mainline and fine jewelry, with unique customization opportunities and a special custom installation highlighting their ongoing work with Inheritance of Hope.
Kendra Scott is located in the Town Center section of Disney Springs, near the bus drop-off area.
Some backstory on Kendra Scott herself as you enter the store.
Plenty of jewelry is available to purchase.
The aforementioned customization area.
