Photos: Kendra Scott Store Now Open at Disney Springs

The new Kendra Scott store is now open in Disney Springs’ Town Center, offering a full assortment of mainline and fine jewelry, with unique customization opportunities and a special custom installation highlighting their ongoing work with Inheritance of Hope.

Kendra Scott is located in the Town Center section of Disney Springs, near the bus drop-off area.

Some backstory on Kendra Scott herself as you enter the store.

Plenty of jewelry is available to purchase.

The aforementioned customization area.

