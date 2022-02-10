The Cast of Disney Princess: The Concert to Release “All Is Found/Into the Unknown” Cover Single

Today, Disney Concerts announced on Twitter that Disney Princess: The Concert cast is releasing a new single tomorrow that is a mashup of “All Is Found/Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2.
- Arielle Jacobs and Syndee Winters from the cast of Disney Princess: The Concert shared that you can pre-save their single now on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer to be among the one of the first to hear their new mashup single.
- The single will land on the streaming platforms tonight at 9pm PST/12am ET.
Exciting news!! 🎉 The #DisneyPrincessConcert cast is releasing a single…TOMORROW! 👑 Their mashup of "All Is Found/Into the Unknown" from #Frozen2 is out tonight at 9 p.m. PT/Midnight ET! 🎶 Pre-save now: https://t.co/5RKL4GqpZY pic.twitter.com/o3kkrNiax4
— Disney Concerts (@Disneyconcerts) February 10, 2022
