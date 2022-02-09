Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Fashion Show Unveils New Disney Princess-Inspired Wedding Gowns

A most magical fashion show was dreamed up in celebration of the release of the 2022 collection of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings bridal gowns and in honor of the 50th Anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Hosted by Katie Stevens, star of Freeform The Bold Type, and taking place in the heart of Magic Kingdom

In honor of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary, The Disney Fairy Weddings Collection unveiled a limited-edition gown that features 15,000 shimmering beads, 3,000 sparkling crystals, 167 total yards of fabric, and 129 yards of horsehair trim.

Good Morning America is giving away this custom-designed wedding gown in honor of the 50th Anniversary celebration. If you, or someone you love, is engaged and planning a wedding; Enter Good Morning America’s “ World’s Most Magical Wedding Dress

