Twin Cast Members at Walt Disney World Celebrate 2/2/22

Today is a day that only comes around once in a millennium, 2/2/22! To celebrate, Disney has highlighted some cast members at Walt Disney World who happen to be twins.

Caroline and Grant

Communications Specialist Caroline LeMasters has a twin brother who followed his BIG sister to work at Walt Disney World Resort. Grant is an entertainment cast member, and I work in parks communication.

They may tease each other, but he did recently admit, “Having done a Disney College Program before me, Caroline was huge in helping me anchor myself and feel more connected to other cast members. I felt more at home and am blessed to have her in my life!”

Scott and Michael

From seasonal workers, to professional interns, to full-time Industrial Engineers, these Central Florida natives and identical twins have been carrying out their love for Disney together since 2014. As Industrial Engineers, Michael, Scott and their team use science, technology, engineering and math concepts to help make a visit to Walt Disney World as magical and seamless as possible.

“We both support unique aspects of the Resort from within the Industrial Engineering department and are so thrilled we are able to do so together!”

Raeven and Tyler

From playing doubles in tennis to working in entertainment, Raeven and Tyler, identical twins, have mastered the art of working as a pair. “We wanted somewhere we could work together, carpool and share each other’s days.”

Jeanette and Jenny

Not only are they identical twins, but Jeanette and Jenny also have identical roles at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Cliff and Clay

Sharing a love for all things music and community, identical twins Cliff and Clay love celebrating their passions in different ways at Walt Disney World. Clay is a music producer and conducts the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT

“We have been best friends since birth and being able to work for a company that we love so much- well, there’s not much that could beat it. We’ve even been able to do some pretty incredible things, like perform together here at Walt Disney World Resort and in Tokyo Disneyland.”

Carter and Delaney

Disney has been a family staple for Carter, a custodial cast member at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Gravity Falls . Just like Dipper and Mabel’s sense of adventure, Carter and Delaney have adventured to other Disney parks across the globe.

Just like Dipper and Mabel's sense of adventure, Carter and Delaney have adventured to other Disney parks across the globe. "The theme parks hold some of the best memories of our lives. Being a twin is something that is very special to us and we wouldn't change it for a thing."

Julianna and Carmela

These identical twins went from “wombmates” to roommates when they joined the Disney College Program in 2014. Carmela works in marketing and Julianna works in sales for Disney Vacation Club. It does not take any “twin telepathy” to understand their love for Disney, but when asked about reading each other’s minds, the answer is…sometimes. “That is the burning question. If I am thinking of something and Carmela says it, it’s super weird. It just happens to be a ‘power’ we can’t control!”