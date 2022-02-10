Save 20% Off Sitewide on shopDisney During The Friends and Family Event

Well, we’re already into the second month of 2022 and now seems like the perfect time for shopDisney to host a limited time Friends and Family Event open to everyone. Today through Valentine’s Day (February 14th), guests can enjoy 20% off sitewide with the code: DISNEYPAL.

What’s Happening:

shopDisney

With Valentine’s Day here and St. Patrick’s Day, Spring Break, and Easter just around the corner, now is a great time to stock up on Disney essentials for the whole family.

For a limited time, guests can save 20% on new and favorite Disney must-haves including toys, collectibles, decor, clothing and more.

Brighten up your personal space with pillows, throws, and framed art:

Minnie Mouse Throw Pillow

Mickey Mouse Icon ''LOVE'' Tapestry Throw

EPCOT CommuniCore Matted Print

Sip in style with character inspired mugs like these themed to Hercules and Boba Fett:

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Mug

Hercules Travel Mug

Dress your Disney best with the always fashionable designs from RSVLTS:

Disney ''Evils Moments'' RSVLTS Short Sleeve Shirt for Adults with KUNUFLEX

Coco ''The Music in Me'' RSVLTS Short Sleeve Shirt for Adults with KUNUFLEX

The Little Mermaid ''The Secret Grotto'' RSVLTS Short Sleeve Shirt for Adults with KUNUFLEX

Grow your nuiMOs collection with more plush pals (Bonjour, Belle!) and trendy accessories:

Belle Disney nuiMOs Plush – Beauty and the Beast

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Lunar New Year Costume with Pants

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Color-Blocked Windbreaker with Tank Top and Joggers

Whether shopping for your home or gifting something magical to your loved ones, this is one delightful deal you won’t want to miss!

The 20% off discount can be applied at checkout with the code: DISNEYPAL .

. Finally, don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout to get free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre-tax)!

