Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Train Set by Lionel Rolls into shopDisney

The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration keeps chugging along and this year, fans can add a special edition train to their collection. shopDisney is now home to this new set that hails from expert model train maker Lionel.
What’s Happening:
- At the start of the year, a new collectors’ edition 50th Anniversary Train Set from Lionel rolled into Walt Disney World, making a debut at Magic Kingdom.
- Now the colorful train set is available on shopDisney so more fans can enjoy the magical railroad at home.
- The O-Gage set includes 12 pieces of track—both straight and curved—and five train cars.
- The train features a bright color scheme of gold, purple, teal and navy which closely matches the other anniversary collectibles from shopDisney, Dooney and Bourke and Disney nuiMOs..
- The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Train Set by Lionel will be available on shopDisney starting January 31st. A link to the set can be found below.
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Express O-Gauge Ready-to-Run Electric Train Set by Lionel – $499.99
- Walt Disney World General Locomotive and Tender
- Walt Disney World Boxcar
- Walt Disney World Chasing Gondola
- Walt Disney World Caboose
- Eight pieces of O36 curved FasTrack
- Three FasTrack 10” straight track sections
- LionChief FasTrack Terminal section
- Wolfpack power supply
- LionChief Remote for Locomotive
Other Important Details:
- Features an LED illuminated Tender
- Easy to use LionChief Remote Control System with forward, reverse plus authentic sounds (bell, whistle, tracks)
- Bluetooth compatible (run your train with our Lionel LionChief App)
- LVC compatible (run your Locomotive by speaking commands into your phone via LionChief App)
- Ages 14+
- Remote requires 3 x AAA batteries, not included
- Gauge: O Gauge
- Scale Type: Traditional
- Power: Electric