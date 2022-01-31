Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Train Set by Lionel Rolls into shopDisney

The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration keeps chugging along and this year, fans can add a special edition train to their collection. shopDisney is now home to this new set that hails from expert model train maker Lionel.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

At the start of the year, a new collectors’ edition 50th Anniversary Train Set from Lionel rolled into Walt Disney World, making a debut at Magic Kingdom.

Now the colorful train set is available on shopDisney

The O-Gage set includes 12 pieces of track—both straight and curved—and five train cars.

The train features a bright color scheme of gold, purple, teal and navy which closely matches the other anniversary collectibles from shopDisney, Dooney and Bourke Disney nuiMOs

The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Train Set by Lionel will be available on shopDisney starting January 31st. A link to the set can be found below.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Express O-Gauge Ready-to-Run Electric Train Set by Lionel – $499.99

Walt Disney World General Locomotive and Tender

Walt Disney World Boxcar

Walt Disney World Chasing Gondola

Walt Disney World Caboose

Eight pieces of O36 curved FasTrack

Three FasTrack 10” straight track sections

LionChief FasTrack Terminal section

Wolfpack power supply

LionChief Remote for Locomotive

