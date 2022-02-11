Walt Disney World Fab 50 Series 1 Blind Packs Have Arrived in Stores at the Parks

The Fab 50 Series 1 blind packs that were released on shopDisney late last year, have arrived in stores at Walt Disney World!

The blind packs contain one mystery golden miniature figure inspired by the statues scattered across the parks for the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World.

There are 10 different statues you can possibly get from the packs including: Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet, Stitch, Dumbo and Timothy Mouse, The Mad Hatter, The Cheshire Cat, Edna Mode, Dory, Tinkerbell and Figment.

The Blind Boxes retail for $9.99 each

